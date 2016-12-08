NATPE Grows International Participation, Adds Tracks in 2017

With its annual conference five weeks away, NATPE is seeing increased international participation and adding several tracks to this year’s conference, said JP Bommel, NATPE COO and managing director at a press conference on Thursday.

The annual event, held at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc resorts in Miami Beach, Fla.,is adding Chinese and Brazilian pavilions to the exhibition floor, and also expects new exhibitors from Germany, Japan, Russia, Thailand and other countries. Attendance from European and Asian buyers also is up, said Bommel.

New tracks include the Station Group Summit, which will offer six panels, and NATPE Music, which covers the intersection of TV and music. The music track will feature such industry luminaries as T. Bone Burnett, Paul Williams and Emilio Estefan.

The Station Group Summit, which came into existence after NATPE’s station-group members said they wanted a stronger presence at the yearly confab, is being curated by Sean Compton, president of strategic programming and acquisitions, Tribune Media; Emerson Coleman, VP programming for Hearst Television, and Jack Abernethy, CEO, Fox Stations Group and co-CEO of Fox News Channel.

The association also is adding “master classes” to several tracks, which will provide more in-depth looks at the craft of television. Thus far, sessions will be offered by Emilio Estefan teaching a class on how to navigate the music industry; Steve Levitan, co-creator of ABC’s Modern Family, instructing attendees on comedy writing; and Morgan Wandell, Amazon Studios’ head of drama series, discussing how to thrive in the scripted market.

To attract young professionals, NATPE created a new membership tier. NATPE Next Gen will provide younger members access to the organization’s year-round programming, including events, summits, workshops and screenings.

In addition, Natalie Morales, West Coast anchor of NBC’s Today and co-host of Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live, will host the 2017 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards. This year’s honorees are Susanne Daniels, global head of original content, YouTube; Univision president and CEO Randy Falco, AMC president and CEO Josh Sapan, actress and producer Eva Longoria; and Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Fox Television Group co-CEOs and co-presidents.