NATPE Names 14th Annual Tartikoff Legacy Award Recipients

NATPE unveiled Tuesday the recipients of the 14th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award.

The honorees are Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group; Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube; Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univision; Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks; and actress, director and producer Eva Longoria.

The honorees will receive their awards at a reception on Jan. 18 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach during NATPE Miami 2017.

"Each of this year's inspiring honorees shares Brandon Tartikoff's passion and vision for excellence in television. Dana, Gary, Susanne, Randy, Eva and Josh have each earned the respect of the industry and rightly deserve to have their achievements celebrated in Miami," said Andy Kaplan, chairman of the board, NATPE.

The awards recognize people with “extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision through the process of creating compelling content” and are named after Brandon Tartikoff.