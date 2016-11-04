Caitlyn Jenner, ‘Making a Murderer’ Up for NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards

Blake Shelton, Bear Grylls and Caitlyn Jenner are among those in the running for the top Reality Personality category in the third annual NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards, which will be handed out at the NATPE Miami conference held Jan. 17-19. Joining that trio among personality finalists are Reza Farahan and Todd Chrisley.

The awards salute series and stars that “broke through the clutter” in the preceding year, says NATPE, became part of the cultural conversation and altered the expectations of what constitutes a reality program.

The Reality Hosts finalists are Andy Cohen, Jane Lynch, Nick Cannon, RuPaul Charles and Steve Harvey.

Top Documentary hopefuls are Chef’s Table, Making a Murderer, O.J.: Made in America, The Seventies and Weiner.

Top Docusoap is between Braxton Family Values, Chrisley Knows Best, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Vanderpump Rules.

Structured Reality finalists are Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Lip Sync Battle, Shark Tank, The Profit and Undercover Boss. Unstructured Reality includes 60 Days In, Born This Way, Deadliest Catch, Hard Knocks, Intervention and Naked and Afraid.

The Factual Entertainment category features Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Real Time With Bill Maher and Vice.

Top Reality Competition pits America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, Dancing With the Stars, The Voice and Top Chef against one another.

Game Shows finalists are Celebrity Family Feud, Family Feud, Hollywood Game Night, Match Game and The $100,000 Pyramid.

NATPE Miami is held at Fontainebleau & Eden Roc in Miami Beach.

The 17 Breakthrough Awards judges include Brett Hansen, partner and head of alternative television at United Talent Agency; Denise Contis, executive VP, development and production at Discovery; and Michael Bloom, senior VP, unscripted series and specials at TNT and TBS.