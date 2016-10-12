Steve Harvey to Host ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Special on Fox

Steve Harvey will host Showtime at the Apollo, a reimagining of the former syndicated show, Dec. 5. Accompanied by a slew of stars, Harvey will return to the famed Harlem theater where he launched his comedy career. It will be a two-hour special, with an additional one-hour special hosted by Harvey in early 2017.

Also to be featured in the special are elements from the Apollo’s legendary Amateur Night, which is in its 82nd year. According to Fox, the Apollo audience is famed as “one of entertainment’s most boisterous and brutally honest,” wholly unafraid to boo when merited. Amateur Night at the Apollo helped launch the careers of James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and others, says Fox.

“The Apollo Theater played a crucial role in so many of this nation’s most talented artists, including Steve, and we couldn’t be happier to have him lead us back to this legendary venue,” said David Madden, president of entertainment, Fox. “We’re sure this will be a fantastic night of entertainment.”

Showtime at the Apollo ran on television for 21 years, ending in 2008.

Harvey hosts The Steve Harvey Show, Little Big Shots and Family Feud, along with radio program The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“I’m excited to be going back home to the Apollo to celebrate the history of this great theater,” said Harvey. “I have great memories from my time there, and this is going to be a homecoming party that you won't want to miss.”

Jonelle Procope, president and CEO of the Apollo, is an executive producer of the special.