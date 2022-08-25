National CineMedia Hires iSpot.tv To Gauge Movie Ad Incremental Reach

National CineMedia, which puts advertising in movie theaters, said it hired iSpot.tv to measure how many viewers its clients are reaching who didn’t see their commercials on TV.

iSpot, working with Neustar’s identity resolution capabilities, will also provide National CineMedia advertisers more comprehensive data on frequency, attribution and tune-in for their campaigns.

“NCM’s integration with iSpot further delivers on our mission to provide our partners the ability to plan and buy premium inventory in a unified manner across all screens, including the coveted Big Screen,” said Manu Singh, senior VP, strategic insight & analytics at NCM. “The iSpot deal also advances NCM’s value to advertisers by further proving that cinema is truly one of the only mediums where advertisers can reach the elusive young, diverse audiences at scale.

The deal comes at a time when advertisers are challenged to track and measure audiences across TV and connected TV as cord-cutting fragments viewing. iSpot, using automatic content recognition data from smart TVs and a library of TV commercials, is one of the relatively new measurement companies looking to become an alternative to Nielsen .

“Our agreement with NCM expands the opportunities for our studio and brand clients to plan, buy and optimize video investments holistically across the biggest screen in the house and the biggest one in the neighborhood,” said Holly Lun, senior VP, enterprise sales for iSpot.TV. “We applaud the innovation and transparency our partners at NCM are forging here.”

With a network of over 1,650 theaters and more than 20,600 screens in the US, NCM’s data intelligence platform NCMx connects advertisers to consumers before, during and after moviegoing. ■