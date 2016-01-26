Movie Ads Move Into TV Territory

National CineMedia has made a deal to put its movie-theater advertising inventory on STRATA media buying systems used for spot TV.

At launch NCM can be planned, purchased and billed through STRATA in the top 25 DMA. It expects to be fully national by mid year.

NCM ads are shown in 1,600 theaters in 187 DMA.

“NCM is a new affiliate entering the $75 billion Spot marketplace with the often #1 rated show in Prime-Time, no political advertising, no pre-emptions and no premiums,” said Cliff Marks, NCM’s president of sales and marketing. “Our network offers the best video content from Hollywood with the most highly-engaged audience around — all at a cost competitive with premium Prime-Time TV programming like sports and other live events."

Total NCM impressions in the STRATA system will be estimated based on a combination of historical box office trends, individual theater attendance projections and film-specific box office projections. Demographic comp estimates are applied on national Nielsen demos, and ratings are based on standard TV universes. Nielsen Posts are created for all NCM National and spot buys, the company said.

“Reaching highly engaged audiences in movie theaters, with the ability to create customized and localized ad campaigns in any major market, is a critical function for advertisers as the media marketplace continues to fragment,” said Judd Rubin, VP at STRATA. “NCM is measured by Nielsen and ratings are based on standard TV universes, offering our agencies an easy way to reach local movie audiences alongside local Spot TV buys through our software. This is a natural and exciting partnership for STRATA and our agencies.”

