Nick, NFL Team Up for Super Bowl Content

Nickelodeon, which has been pumping up its sports programming for kids, is teaming up with the NFL to create special coverage of the Super Bowl.

The programming will give kids and families an inside look at the events surrounding the big game, including Super Bowl Opening Night, Kids’ Day and the NFL Experience.

Nickelodeon at the Super Bowl Week begins Feb. 1 and content will air across Nickelodeon, Nicktoon’s NickSports programming block, plus on websites, social media and the Nick app.

Content will include a new music video from Flo Rida featuring the networks’ animated characters and flag football championship featuring Kel Mitchell and Isabela Moner.

"The content we are making for ‘Nickelodeon at Super Bowl Week’ will amplify the popularity of our ongoing relationship with the NFL,” said Keith Dawkins, executive VP, Nicktoons and TeenNick. “We will leverage the power of the Nickelodeon and NFL brands to put kids and families at the center of this exciting multiplatform event.”