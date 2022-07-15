Nathan Fielder Comedy ‘The Rehearsal’ Premieres on HBO

Nathan Fielder’s unscripted comedy The Rehearsal begins on HBO Friday, July 15. There are six episodes. The show “explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life,” according to HBO.

From Canada, Fielder starred in Nathan For You on Comedy Central, and is an executive producer on HBO’s How To With John Wilson.

Fielder executive produces The Rehearsal with Clark Reinking and Dave Paige, and Christie Smith and Dan McManus for Rise Management.

“With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design,” added HBO. “When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?”

A Rolling Stone review called The Rehearsal a show “that is more audacious and thoughtful, and at times funnier, than Nathan For You.” The New York Times described it as “uncomfortably funny, sneakily poignant and conceptually bananas.” ■