Nathan Fielder Comedy ‘The Rehearsal’ Premieres on HBO
By Michael Malone published
Unscripted series full of uncomfortable moments
Nathan Fielder’s unscripted comedy The Rehearsal begins on HBO Friday, July 15. There are six episodes. The show “explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life,” according to HBO.
From Canada, Fielder starred in Nathan For You on Comedy Central, and is an executive producer on HBO’s How To With John Wilson.
Fielder executive produces The Rehearsal with Clark Reinking and Dave Paige, and Christie Smith and Dan McManus for Rise Management.
“With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design,” added HBO. “When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?”
A Rolling Stone review called The Rehearsal a show “that is more audacious and thoughtful, and at times funnier, than Nathan For You.” The New York Times described it as “uncomfortably funny, sneakily poignant and conceptually bananas.” ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
