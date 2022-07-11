‘What We Do In The Shadows,’ 'Better Call Saul’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (July 11-July 17)

The return of two high-profile, Emmy-nominated cable series highlights a busy summer week of original show premieres.

FX’s comedy series What We Do In The Shadows debuts its fourth season July 12 with the first of 10 new episodes for the vampire-themed show. The series, which stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch, has already been renewed for a fifth and sixth season, according to the network.

Debuting July 11 is the first of the final six episodes of the Emmy-winning AMC series Better Call Saul. The series, a spinoff of AMC’s Breaking Bad series, will feature appearances from Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of July 11-17 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 11 – Chad (returning series) – TBS

July 11 – Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (returning series) – Peacock

July 12 – The Only (documentary) – Paramount Plus

July 13 – Everything’s Trash (comedy) – Freeform

July 13 – D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? (documentary) – Netflix

July 13 – South Park: The Streaming Wars (part 2) – (animation) – Paramount Plus

July 14 – FBoy Island (reality) – HBO Max

July 14 – Hart to Heart (returning series) – Peacock

July 14 – Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (animation) – Netflix

July 14 – Resident Evil (horror) – Netflix

July 14 – Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons (documentary) – Hulu

July 15 – Don’t Make Me Go (drama) – Prime Video

July 15 – The Rehearsal (comedy) – HBO

July 15 – Zombies 3 (movie) – Disney Plus

July 17 – Colosseum (documentary) -- History