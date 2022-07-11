‘What We Do In The Shadows,’ 'Better Call Saul’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (July 11-July 17)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of two high-profile, Emmy-nominated cable series highlights a busy summer week of original show premieres.
FX’s comedy series What We Do In The Shadows debuts its fourth season July 12 with the first of 10 new episodes for the vampire-themed show. The series, which stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch, has already been renewed for a fifth and sixth season, according to the network.
Debuting July 11 is the first of the final six episodes of the Emmy-winning AMC series Better Call Saul. The series, a spinoff of AMC’s Breaking Bad series, will feature appearances from Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of July 11-17 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
July 11 – Chad (returning series) – TBS
July 11 – Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (returning series) – Peacock
July 12 – The Only (documentary) – Paramount Plus
July 13 – Everything’s Trash (comedy) – Freeform
July 13 – D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? (documentary) – Netflix
July 13 – South Park: The Streaming Wars (part 2) – (animation) – Paramount Plus
July 14 – FBoy Island (reality) – HBO Max
July 14 – Hart to Heart (returning series) – Peacock
July 14 – Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (animation) – Netflix
July 14 – Resident Evil (horror) – Netflix
July 14 – Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons (documentary) – Hulu
July 15 – Don’t Make Me Go (drama) – Prime Video
July 15 – The Rehearsal (comedy) – HBO
July 15 – Zombies 3 (movie) – Disney Plus
July 17 – Colosseum (documentary) -- History
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
