Comedy Central Renews ‘Drunk History,’ ‘Nathan For You’

Comedy Central has renewed Drunk History and Nathan For You for third seasons.

Drunk History originated as a web series on FunnyOrDie.com, and features intoxicated storytellers recounting historical events. Nathan For You is a parody of business-renovation unscripted series and stars Nathan Fielder, the comic behind the “Dumb Starbucks” stunt.

“Is there any comedy well deeper to draw from than history and business marketing?” said Ken Alterman, president, content development and original programming, Comedy Central.

Both series are currently in second seasons, airing on Tuesday nights.

Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner executive produce Drunk History with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Owen Burke of Gary Sanchez Productions. Nathan For You is produced by Abso Lutely Productions, and executive produced by Fielder, Michael Koman and Dave Kneebone.

The new seasons will premiere in 2015.