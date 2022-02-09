‘How To With John Wilson’ Gets Third Season on HBO

HBO has ordered a third season of docu-comedy How To With John Wilson. The show features Wilson, a documentary filmmaker, shooting the lives of his fellow New Yorkers as he pursues a theme in a given episode. Season two began in November and concluded on New Year’s Eve.

“John finds humanity in the most mundane and absurd places,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming. “We’re thrilled to continue seeing New York through his utterly hilarious and poignant lens.”

Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking, who previously worked on Nathan For You, executive produce alongside Wilson. Wilson’s how-to videos on Vimeo initially caught the eye of Fielder.

“I’m surprised HBO picked it up,” Wilson told Multichannel News before the show launched. “It’s such a low budget, dangerous show.” ■