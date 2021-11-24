‘How To With John Wilson’ Season Two on HBO November 26

How To With John Wilson, which HBO describes as a docu-comedy, starts season two on the network Friday, November 26. There are six episodes, featuring Wilson shooting video around New York, centered on various themes.

“John Wilson continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple topics,” said HBO.

The show premiered in October 2020. Wilson told Multichannel News at the time, “I’m surprised HBO picked it up. It’s such a low budget, dangerous show.”

Season one earned critical praise. The New York Times called How To With John Wilson “the best half-hour comedy in 2020.”

Season two touches on real estate investments, wine appreciation, parking in New York, garbage, dreams and spontaneity.

Wilson executive produces with Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman and Clark Reinking.■