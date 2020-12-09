HBO Renews ‘How to With John Wilson’

HBO has renewed its docu-comedy series How to With John Wilson for a second season, the network said Wednesday.

The series, in which Wilson films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics, initially debuted on HBO on Oct. 23 and is currently available on HBO Max.

“John’s lens is so deliberate and dear,” says Gravitt in a statement. “Seeing the audience connect with HOW TO has been an absolute joy. We’re eager to see what 2021 has to offer with him behind the camera.”