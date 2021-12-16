Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green Return for Nickelodeon’s NFL Wild Card Game

Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green will return to the broadcast booth as Nickelodeon again televises a slime-filled, kid friendly version of the NFL Wild Card Playoff game on January 16.

Young Dylan, of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, will make his debut as a sideline reporter during the game.

The special presentation of the game by CBS Sports and Nickelodeon is part of parent company ViacomCBS’s deal with the NFL. More traditional coverage of the campaign will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. The Nickelodeon version of the game will also be available on the NFL mobile app for free.

“The collaboration between the NFL, Nickelodeon, and CBS Sports for our first NFL Wild Card Game onNickelodeon was terrific and exceeded all expectations,” said CBS Sports’s Shawn Robbins, who will serve as coordinating producer,

“We look forward to another exciting, slime-filled, Nick-ified presentation and the return of our talented team in the booth,” Robbins said. “Last season, Noah, Nate and Gabrielle connected so well with viewers with their chemistry, enthusiasm and knowledge, and we know our NFL Slimetime co-host Young Dylan will be an excellent addition as sideline reporter, completing this fun-filled crew.”

Last season’s inaugural NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears averaged 2.06 million viewers, making it the most-watched show on Nick in about four years.The game attracted about 30 million viewers across all platforms.

Burleson is co-host of CBS Mornings and a former NFL player and analyst.

Eagle is the 20-something son of sportscaster Ian Eagle and broadcasts college football games, serves as the Los Angeles Clippers’ play-by-play man and contributes to the Tennis Channel.

Green stars in Nick’s That Girl Lay Lay and All That.

Young Dylan and Burleson host NFL Slimetime, a weekly NFL series for kids and families, The show features Nick-ified highlights and game footage; youth football spotlights; special celebrity guest appearances; interviews with NFL players; the weekly awarding of the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) trophy; and entertaining segments highlighting players and teams on and off the field. NFL Slimetime airs Wednesdays on Nickelodeon.

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Sean McManus and Harold Bryant serve as Executive Producers of the NFL on CBS. CBS Sports’s Shawn Robbins is coordinating producer of the game along with producer, Ken Mack and director, Suzanne Smith. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive VP, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio, ViacomCBS; Paul J. Medford, VP, unscripted current series; Luke Wahl, VP, Digital Studios; and Jennifer Bryson, VP, production, tentpoles, events & music & specials. ■