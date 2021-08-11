Nate Burleson Joins 'CBS This Morning'

Nate Burleson, former NFL player, has signed a long-term deal with CBS and will join CBS This Morning as co-host in September. The deal will see him working for CBS News, CBS Sports and cable net Nickelodeon.

Burleson will join Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on CBS This Morning next month as Anthony Mason departs. He was a guest host for a week in May.

“Nate is an extremely gifted broadcaster, interviewer and storyteller, whose deep curiosity and enthusiasm is the perfect fit for mornings on CBS,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “His wide range of experience and interests–from news to sports, from music to poetry, and from fashion to cryptocurrency–provides a unique perspective that will deepen the show’s connection with our viewers. He excites audiences in every arena, and we’re fortunate to have Nate joining Gayle and Tony at the table in September.”

Burleson was a wide receiver for the Vikings, Seahawks, Lions and Browns, finishing his football career in 2014. Burleson joined CBS Sports in 2017 as an analyst on The NFL Today. He will continue in that role during the season.

The agreement includes “select yearly appearances,” in CBS’ words, on Nickelodeon. Burleson’s role with NFL Network will expand. He currently hosts Good Morning Football.

“We are so pleased that Nate will be expanding his role across the ViacomCBS family, bringing his passion for news, sports, entertainment and kids’ content all under one umbrella,” said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports. “Nate is a very special talent with the unique ability to connect and engage with a variety of audiences, ages, newsmakers and athletes. We know his star will shine bright on CBS This Morning and during his projects with Nickelodeon, while he continues to elevate us all at The NFL Today.”

Burleson said he is “absolutely thrilled” to join CBS This Morning and expand his role at ViacomCBS. “This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the standard set by the legends who came before me,” he said. “Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television. Having a chance to inform, enhance or simply brighten up the morning for our viewers is an honor. The sport of football and I will always be inextricably intertwined. I feel so fortunate to join CTM while continuing to play a role at the NFL Network, and of course, spending Sundays with the team on The NFL Today.”