Nickelodeon Greenlights New Season of ‘Tyler Perry‘s Young Dylan’

Nickelodeon will bring back its live-action comedy series Tyler Perry's Young Dylan for a third season, the network said Thursday.

The Perry-produced series, which stars Dylan Gilmer as Dylan — a young hip-hop mogul-in-training — will continue to follow Dylan as he continues his pursuit of stardom while getting his family into hilarious hijinks along the way, according to the network.

The series also stars Carl Anthony Payne II, Mieko Hillman, Aloma Lesley Wright, Celina Smith, Hero Hunter and Jet Miller.

Production on season three of Tyler Perry's Young Dylan will begin next year at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.