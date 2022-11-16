Natalie Morales Debuts on ‘48 Hours’ November 19

Natalie Morales makes her debut on 48 Hours Saturday, November 19 on CBS. She joined CBS News as a correspondent November 1, working on 48 Hours, CBS Mornings, CBS Sunday Morning and other CBS programs.

Morales will focus on an investigation into the murders of two women, Annette Schnee, 21 and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, 29, back in 1982, near the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. Detectives were initially able to link the murders through a sock found near Oberholtzer’s crime scene and a matching one found on Schnee. The case went cold until investigators ran DNA recovered from evidence through a public genealogy database and got a match. “In a bizarre turn of events, investigators would learn that the killer had been rescued by a local fire chief from a snow-covered mountain pass the very same night he dumped the bodies of the two women,” said CBS.

“The 48 Hours team is at the top of their game and the best in the business of true-crime reporting,” Morales said. “It has been a dream being immersed into the 48 Hours family and to work on this story, which has so many unusual twists and turns.”

Morales continues to host CBS daytime show The Talk. She used to be a host on Access. She started at NBC News in 2006, working as a national correspondent on Today, and was also news anchor and co-host of Today’s third hour.

48 Hours: Last Seen In Breckenridge is produced by Chris Young Ritzen, Elena DiFiore, Jamie Stolz, Paul LaRosa, Betsy Shuller and Judy Rybak. Judy Tygard is the executive producer. ■