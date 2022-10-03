Natalie Morales Named Correspondent at CBS News

Natalie Morales has been named a correspondent at CBS News. She starts November 1 and will work on 48 Hours, CBS Mornings, CBS Sunday Morning and other CBS programs. Morales is a host on the CBS daytime show The Talk, and will continue in that role.

“Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “She has excelled at the highest levels–from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on our team. She will be doing stories for 48 Hours, CBS Mornings, CBS Sunday Morning and others. She knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace.”

Morales was the West Coast anchor for NBC’s Today prior to joining CBS in 2021, was a correspondent for Dateline NBC and anchored Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales on Reelz. Previously, she was host of Access, co-host of Access Live and was news anchor of Today, where she co-hosted the third hour. She joined Today in 2006 as a national correspondent.

“It’s a privilege to contribute to the CBS News programs and I’m hoping to tell the stories that matter and to talk about issues many of us face,” said Morales. “48 Hours pioneered true-crime television and I’m looking forward to working with the great team of producers and correspondents to bring the best stories to CBS viewers on Saturday nights.”

48 Hours is in its 35th season. “Natalie is a high-profile reporter with a familiar voice that viewers trust. She’s also known for her exclusive, unsparing interviews of notorious criminals including Clark Rockefeller and Drew Peterson,” said Judy Tygard, executive producer of 48 Hours. “We’ve watched her work for years and we’re excited to have her reporting for us.”

Morales, who speaks Spanish and Portuguese, was born in Taiwan and spent much of the first 18 years of her life living in Panama, Brazil and Spain. She lives in Los Angeles. ■