‘Moonshiners: American Spirit’ on Discovery April 13
By Michael Malone published
Tim and Howard seek out long lost liquors
Moonshiners: American Spirit, a spinoff of Moonshiners, begins on Discovery April 13. The show sees the hosts, Tim and Howard, set out on a search for “the legendary lost liquors of America’s past,” according to Discovery.
The pair travels across the U.S. in search of these legendary potables. They rebuild ancient pot stills with fellow Moonshiner Tickle, and recreate secret mash bills to taste the spirits that are otherwise lost to history.
Each episode focuses on a single liquor, including a Benjamin Franklin concoction in Philadelphia and a Franklin Roosevelt moonshine in Georgia.
Moonshiners has been on for 11 seasons.
Discovery hosts Master Distiller Tournament of Champions starting April 27. Each week, the top legal and illegal champions in the history of competition series Master Distiller — Richard, Amanda, Tater and Mena — compete against Howard and Daniel. There are four episodes.
Moonshiners: American Spirit is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Eric Duncan and Kevin Allgood. For Discovery, executive producer is Bill Howard.
Magilla also produces Master Distiller Tournament of Champions. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
