‘Moonshiners: American Spirit’ on Discovery April 13

Moonshiners: American Spirit, a spinoff of Moonshiners, begins on Discovery April 13. The show sees the hosts, Tim and Howard, set out on a search for “the legendary lost liquors of America’s past,” according to Discovery.

The pair travels across the U.S. in search of these legendary potables. They rebuild ancient pot stills with fellow Moonshiner Tickle, and recreate secret mash bills to taste the spirits that are otherwise lost to history.

Each episode focuses on a single liquor, including a Benjamin Franklin concoction in Philadelphia and a Franklin Roosevelt moonshine in Georgia.

Moonshiners has been on for 11 seasons.

Discovery hosts Master Distiller Tournament of Champions starting April 27. Each week, the top legal and illegal champions in the history of competition series Master Distiller — Richard, Amanda, Tater and Mena — compete against Howard and Daniel. There are four episodes.

Moonshiners: American Spirit is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Eric Duncan and Kevin Allgood. For Discovery, executive producer is Bill Howard.

Magilla also produces Master Distiller Tournament of Champions. ■