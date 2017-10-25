‘Moonshiners’ Back on Discovery Nov. 14

A new season of Moonshiners, about backwoods whiskey producers, starts on Discovery Channel Tuesday, Nov. 14. For the past six seasons, Moonshiners has documented those who keep the tradition of artisanal heritage whiskey alive.

In the new season, the moonshiners go deep into the remote corners of Appalachia to witness outrageous feats of backwoods engineering that keep their illegal distilling operations hidden. According to Discovery, “It’s a world governed by centuries-old unwritten rules where six figure deals are made on a handshake and a moonshiner is only as good as his word.”

The new season sees veteran shiner Tim Smith continuing to grow his legal distillery while trying to cement his legacy for future generations.

Discovery is also debuting the series Shiners on Shine, featuring highlights (and lowlights) of the past six seasons of Moonshiners, November 14. That airs at 10 p.m.

Moonshiners is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla are Matt Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Chris Tetens. Discovery Channel’s executive producer is John Slaughter.