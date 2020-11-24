‘Moonshiners’ Premieres on Discovery Nov. 24

The new season of Moonshiners gets going on Discovery Nov. 24. The series is a look at the lives of backwoods distillers.

“Times are tough around the world in 2020, and life in the backwoods of Appalachia is no exception. But for America’s favorite moonshiners, there’s a silver lining in these trying times,” said Discovery. “Just as their forefathers discovered during the Great Depression, outlaw shiners thrive in the face of adversity. While the global economy has shuttered the doors of businesses around the country, the moonshine business is booming.”

The moonshiners include Tim, Tickle, Mark, Digger and Josh.

The new season sees “unprecedented demand” for the moonshiners, according to Discovery, and an oversupply of raw ingredients due to the sour economy disrupting national supply chains.

Moonshiners is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Chris Tetens. For Discovery Channel, Bill Howard executive produces.