Mona Kosar Abdi Named ABC News Correspondent
By Michael Malone published
Overnight anchor shifts to different role
Mona Kosar Abdi has been named a correspondent at ABC News. She’s been a co-anchor on World News Now and America This Morning, ABC News’s overnight programs. She will be based in New York.
Kim Godwin, ABC News president, called Abdi “a passionate and skilled journalist” in a memo to staff.
Abdi joined ABC News in 2019 as a multiplatform reporter based in Washington, D.C.
She’s contributed to Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir among other ABC News programs.
Prior to joining ABC News Abdi was an anchor and reporter at WEWS Cleveland.
Rhiannon Ally was named co-anchor at World News Now and America This Morning earlier this month. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.