Mona Kosar Abdi Named ABC News Correspondent

Mona Kosar Abdi has been named a correspondent at ABC News. She’s been a co-anchor on World News Now and America This Morning, ABC News’s overnight programs. She will be based in New York.

Kim Godwin, ABC News president, called Abdi “a passionate and skilled journalist” in a memo to staff.

Abdi joined ABC News in 2019 as a multiplatform reporter based in Washington, D.C.

She’s contributed to Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir among other ABC News programs.

Prior to joining ABC News Abdi was an anchor and reporter at WEWS Cleveland.

Rhiannon Ally was named co-anchor at World News Now and America This Morning earlier this month. ■