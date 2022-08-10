Rhiannon Ally Named Co-Anchor, ‘World News Now’ and ‘America This Morning’
By Michael Malone published
On-air talent joined ABC News late last year
Rhiannon Ally has been named co-anchor of ABC’s overnight programs World News Now and America This Morning. She joined ABC News in December 2021 as a freelance correspondent for NewsOne and substitute anchor for the group’s overnight programs.
“I am extremely proud of this dedicated group whose work continues to shine as ATM dominates the competition in all demos, and WNN is consistently a strong performer in overnight,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president, in a memo to staff.
Ally was previously an anchor at KSHB Kansas City and WFOR Miami, and was substitute anchor and entertainment reporter at WCBS New York. She also cohosted Meredith’s syndicated show Better TV.
Ally authored the children’s book Mommy, Please Don’t Go to Work! ■
