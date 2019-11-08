Stephanopoulos to Anchor ABC News Impeachment Coverage

ABC News says George Stephanopoulos will anchor its coverage of the first public hearings in the House's impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump.

The network will air Special Reports beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 15.

In addition to Stephanopoulos, who brings impeachment experience to the task as former senior adviser and communications director in the Clinton White House, covering the hearings for ABC on the TV side will be World News Tonight Anchor David Muir, Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams and contributor Kate Shaw.

Muir will anchor World News Tonight from Washington beginning Nov. 13.

The hearing will be continuously streamed on ABC News Live and FiveThirtyEight will live blog the hearings. ABC NewsOne, its affiliate news service, will provide live reports from Capitol Hill on both days from correspondents Mona Kosar Abdi, Elizabeth Hur, and Rachel Scott.