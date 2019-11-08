CBS Will Stream Impeachment Hearing

CBS News said it will provide live wall-to-wall coverage of the first public impeachment hearings of Donald Trump in the House Intelligence Committee next week on CBSN, its 24-hour streaming news service, and CBS Radio, as well as CBS News Special Reports on TV.

Norah O'Donnel will anchor the TV special reports from Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and Friday, Nov. 15.

CBSN will stream special editions of Red & Blue with highlights of each day's hearings.

CBS This Morning will also provide coverage both days and O'Donnell's CBS Evening News broadcast will originate from Washington Wednesday through Friday.

Reporting on the hearings will be Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan; chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett; chief Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes; political correspondent Ed O’Keefe; and White House correspondent Paula Reid. CBS News contributors Jonathan Turley and Kim Wehle will provide analysis.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, the committee will hear testimony from Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, both of whom have indicated in private testimony that there was a quid pro quo--money for Ukraine in exchange for investigations of Joe Biden and son. Taylor is Chargé D'affaires for the State Department in Ukraine. Kent is deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at State.

On Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, the Committee will hear testimony from former Ukraine Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch.

Both hearings are expected to take several hours.