Mireya Villareal Joins ABC News as Correspondent

Mireya Villareal, west coast correspondent at CBS News, has moved to ABC News. She’ll be a correspondent based out of Dallas.

Villareal spent four years at CBS News, where she covered last winter’s weather crisis in Texas, COVID vaccination efforts across the South and immigration along the border, among other issues.

Prior to joining CBS News, Villareal was the lead investigative reporter at KTVT Dallas. She began her career as an associate producer, and was the sports anchor at KGNS Laredo.

“Mireya is a smart and skilled journalist with roots grounded in powerful storytelling of diverse issues that impact communities of color,” said Kim Goodwin, ABC News president and former executive VP of news at CBS News. “She will add instrumental value to ABC News’ coverage of this region in America, joining Marcus Moore and the team in Texas along with colleagues across the news division.” ■