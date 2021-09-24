Raquel Amparo Named KTVT-KTXA Dallas GM

Raquel Amparo has been named president and general manager of KTVT-KTXA Dallas, the CBS News and Stations pair in DMA No. 5. She comes from KUVN-KSTR Dallas, a duopoly owned by Univision.

Amparo will report to Adrienne Roark, CBS Stations president, and begins Sept. 27. She succeeds Gary Schneider at KTVT-KTXA, who retired.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Raquel back to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth,” Wendy McMahon, president and co-head, CBS News and Stations, said. “She is a leader who is clearly aligned with the vision and values of CBS News and Stations, namely our commitments to producing best-in-class content, promoting and preserving a positive workplace culture and making a daily impact on the diverse communities we serve.”

Amparo joined KUVN-KSTR as news director in late 2017 and was promoted to VP of news in November 2019. Early in 2020, she was given the added responsibility of being regional content lead for Univision’s large-market stations in Texas, as well as Chicago.

She previously spent six years at the CBS duo in Dallas, beginning as executive producer in fall 2011 and moving up to managing editor in 2016.

Before that, Amparo was a producer at WFOR-WBFS Miami, also part of the CBS group.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Raquel rejoining our team,” Roark added. “As someone who has lived in and established relationships across North Texas the past 10 years, she understands what it takes to succeed in this market. She also knows how to modernize and transform brands and products for the future. Having previously worked with Raquel both in Miami and Dallas-Fort Worth, I know firsthand the passion and professionalism she brings to leading teams and truly making a difference.”

Amparo was born in New York, and raised in the Dominican Republic and South Florida before becoming a resident of Texas.

“It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to reunite with the team at CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, especially now that we are part of the newly unified CBS News and Stations organization,” Amparo said. “I am excited to come back and work with everyone at CBS 11 and TXA 21, including longtime colleagues and members of the team who have joined during the past few years. I believe journalism is a high calling and embrace having the responsibility to serve our audiences, community partners and clients across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”