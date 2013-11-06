Gray TV Launches ABC Affiliate in Laredo

The ABC Television Network and Gray Television have reached an affiliation agreement to air ABC in the Laredo, Texas DMA on KGNS's channel 8.2. The affiliation kicks off in February, at which point ABC says it will have 244 affiliates.

KGNS is an NBC affiliate and a market leader in DMA No. 184.

"Laredo's number one local station, KGNS, is the logical choice to bring ABC's news, entertainment and sports programming to the local community," said Kevin Latek, Gray senior VP for business affairs. "And Gray is the logical choice to build the newest ABC affiliate, as Gray has launched four new CBS affiliates and one new NBC since September 2012."

Headquartered in Atlanta, Gray's ABC affiliates include KAKE Wichita, WBKO Bowling Green and KOLO Reno.

"Gray Television is a great local broadcaster, and we're looking forward to working with them to provide the very best news and entertainment programming to viewers in the Laredo area," said John Rouse, senior VP of affiliate relations at ABC.