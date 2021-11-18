Mindy Kaling’s ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Premieres on HBO Max

(From l.): Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' on HBO Max.

HBO Max premieres the Mindy Kaling comedy-drama The Sex Lives of College Girls Nov. 18. Kaling and Justin Noble created the show, about four college roommates in New England. “A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus,” according to HBO Max.

In the cast are Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Two episodes are available on premiere day. Three more are shared on both Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, and the final two roll Dec. 9.

The New York Times said of the series, "It is absolutely about college girls, and those girls do have sex lives. But anyone hoping for the scripted series version of Girls Gone Wild or Playboy’s Women of the Ivy League will have to look elsewhere. The show instead treats undergraduate intimacy with the friendly skepticism it deserves. There’s mortification, bewilderment, klutzy desire and sometimes, between rounds of beer pong, the stirrings of self-discovery."

Noble is the showrunner and Howard Klein executive produces with Noble and Kaling. The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Kaling created Never Have I Ever on Netflix and The Mindy Project on Fox. She got her start playing Kelly on The Office.