HBO Max Sets November Premiere for ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’
Mindy Kaling-produced series to explore the college lives of young women
HBO Max will delve into the educational and intimate lives of college students in its new original series The Sex Lives of College Girls, debuting Nov. 18.
The series, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, follows the exploits of four college roommates -- equal parts lovable and infuriating -- as they arrive at a prestigious New England college, said the streaming service.
The Sex Lives of College Girls stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Kaling, Noble and Howard Klein serve as executive producers of the 10-episode series. HBO Max will debut the first two episodes on Nov. 18, with three additional episodes premiering on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. The final two episodes will premiere Dec. 9.
