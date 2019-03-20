Netflix Orders Mindy Kaling Coming-of-Age Comedy

Netflix has ordered a coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling about what Netflix calls the “complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian-American teenage girl.” The series is inspired by Kaling’s childhood.

Lang Fisher is co-creator and showrunner. Netflix ordered 10 episodes.

Universal Television is producing the series. Executive producers, besides Kaling and Fisher, are Howard Klein and David Miner.

Kaling is a producer, performer and author. Her film Late Night premieres June 7.

She broke out at the 2002 New York International Fringe Festival with her play “Matt and Ben,” a satire about Matt Damon and Ben Affleck that she wrote with Brenda Withers. She wrote for The Office and was in the cast as well.

Kaling’s comedy The Mindy Project aired for six seasons on Fox and then Hulu. She created the comedy Champions for NBC last year.