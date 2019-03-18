Netflix Interactive Series ‘You vs. Wild’ Starts April 10

Netflix will premiere the live-action interactive series You vs. Wild April 10. Bear Grylls hosts the show, which sees him embark on “exciting adventures all over the world,” according to Netflix.

There are eight episodes.

“Dense jungles, towering mountains, brutal deserts and mysterious forests await, with tough decisions around every corner,” said Netflix. “In this groundbreaking interactive adventure series, you make all the decisions and whether or not Bear succeeds or fails is totally up to you.”

Netflix said each episode features an interactive experience with multiple choices, where the viewer can direct the course of the story.

“I'm so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all-access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots,” said Grylls. “The stakes are high in this one!"

Grylls, Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Rob Buchta and Delbert Shoopman are executive producers.

Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures produce the show.

Grylls is a former British Special Forces soldier who was one of the youngest climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest. He starred in Discovery Channel’s Man vs. Wild and Running Wild With Bear Grylls on NBC.

Other interactive shows on Netflix include Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.