Miley Cyrus Hosts NBC’s New Year’s Bash, and Dolly Parton Co-Hosts

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will host NBC’s new year’s celebration, as Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party happens December 31 from 10:30 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. Cyrus is host and Parton is co-host.

Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live executive producer, exec produces the new year’s special. Cyrus is an executive producer too.

The event will stream on Peacock.

Cyrus and Pete Davidson hosted last year’s new year’s bash on NBC, which Michaels exec produced.

“The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” said Jen Neal, executive VP, entertainment live events, specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. The telecast is also produced by Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment, and directed by Joe DeMaio.

NBC will present the program with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel, provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting ABC’s new year’s eve show and Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith helm CBS’s. ■