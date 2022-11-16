Jimmie Allen, Elle King, Rachel Smith Host CBS's 'New Year's Eve Live'

Singers Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS December 31. The five-hour event will be live.

“When I got the call to host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then,” said Allen. “I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up–it’s going to be awesome. Hosting is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and to do it on CBS is a big deal. I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware–primetime television on New Year’s Eve! Let’s bring this new year in right!”

The broadcast will feature a range of country music superstars, including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” said King. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!”

Allen and King both performed in last year’s new year’s telecast on CBS. Bobby Bones hosted and Rachel Smith was co-host.

“This hometown gal is thrilled to be back for round two of Nashville’s Big Bash,” said Smith. “Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the new year!”

Nashville’s Big Bash is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

Paramount Plus will stream the new year’s telecast. ■