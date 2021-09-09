CBS Lines Up Country Special For New Year’s Eve
Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay among the performers
CBS offers New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash across primetime and beyond Dec. 31. Originating from downtown Nashville across multiple locations, the special will offer performances from Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band. Additional artists to be announced at a later date.
Paramount Plus will stream the event, which takes place 8-11 p.m. ET/PT, then 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT.
Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay will play at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
Nashville’s Big Bash is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.
