Ryan Seacrest Hosts ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ for 18th Time

Ryan Seacrest will host ‘Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ for the 18th time.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 is on ABC December 31, as the telecast happens Times Square in New York. It is Seacrest’s 18th time hosting. Actress Liza Koshy and country artist Jessie James Decker are co-hosts.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET and ends at 2 a.m. the next day.

Ciara hosts from Disneyland in Southern California as the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration kicks off. Disneyland segments will be pre-taped for the New Year’s program.

Billy Porter hosts from New Orleans. D-Nice hosts from Los Angeles.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022, the 50th-anniversary show, grew to a four-year high in total viewers with 19.6 million, according to ABC.

Seacrest hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan and American Idol.

Dick Clark died in 2012. Dick Clark Productions produces the new year’s telecast.

The CBS New Year’s bash happens in Nashville. ■