LL Cool J To Perform in Times Square on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

ABC said that LL Cool J will be among the performers on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.

Also performing from New York on the show, produced by MRC Live and Alternative, will be Chloe, singing her hit “Have Mercy;” classic rock band Journey, doing a collection of their memorable songs; and Latin performer Karol G.

Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans. He’ll also perform his new single from the riverboat Louis Armstrong.

ABC and MRC previously announced that New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will feature performers from Los Angeles including AJR and Daisy The Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, Don Omar and Nio Carcia, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Maeeskin, Mae Muller with Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic and Walker Hayes.

Daddy Yankee will perform from Puerto Rico.

Ryan Seacrest will host from Times Square with Lisa Koshy. Ciara will co-host from Los Angeles and Roselyn Sanchez will co-host with Bill Borter from the Big Easy.

Jessie James Decker will announce the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” just after midnight in New York.

MRC Live and Alternative on Thursday announced signing Seacrest to a multi-year renewal of his agreement to host and executive produce Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“It’s been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home,“ Seacrest said. ”I’m looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter. I’m grateful I get to do what I love every year and collaborate with the best-in-class teams at MRC and ABC on this annual event.” ■