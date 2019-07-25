‘Rockin’ Eve’ to Reveal First Powerball Millionaire of 2020

America will meet the first new millionaire of 2020 just after midnight during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Working with Powerball, dick clark productions said the newly minted million-dollar winner will be announced by country singer Jessie James Decker during the broadcast on ABC.

The million-dollar Powerball prize is part of a larger, second-chance prize drawing. Winners will get a VIP trip to New York to celebrate New Year’s as well as a chance at the big money.

“We are delighted to have Jessie James Decker join us for this special New Year’s celebration,” said Gregory Mineo, Powerball product group chairman and Maine Lottery director. “It is going to be an exhilarating countdown to 2020 for our Powerball VIP trip winners and viewers at home.”

The second-chance prize winner will be seeing a show in a New York theater and taking a dinner cruise on the Hudson River. They will also attend a New Year’s Eve gala at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, where Decker will be performing and where there will be a prime view of the ball dropping in Times Square to mark the new year.

“I am so thrilled to be a part of this incredible life-changing moment on one of the most iconic shows on television!” said Decker. “There’s someone out there who will become a millionaire overnight live on New Year’s Eve and I can’t wait to celebrate with them.”