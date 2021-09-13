Former NBC Exec Adam Stotsky Named President, MRC Live and Alternative

Adam Stotsky, former president of NBCUniversal’s E! Entertainment has joined MRC as head of its live and alternative division.

Stotsky, most recently president of Religion of Sports, in part succeeds Amy Thurlow, who was president of dick clark productions. dcp became part of MRC Live & Alternative during a rebrand a year ago and the company will no longer be using the dcp name.

He will report to MRC CEO Modi Wicyk and Asif Satchu.

“Adam is well positioned to lead MRC Live & Alternative as we go through a period of rapid growth and innovation. He brings a wealth of experience in the space and a reputation for building iconic brands and franchises,” said Wiczyk and Satchu.

MRC Live & Alternative will produce the Academy of Country Music Awards, which will appear on Amazon Prime Video, and the American Music Awards.

“It’s an honor to be joining MRC, who have built a reputation for many industry firsts in our business. I am looking forward to building on the company's culture of innovation with the team across our legendary roster of programs and developing new live and alternative formats,” said Stotsky.

The division is in pre-production for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“We continue to celebrate Dick Clark's legacy on our top-rated Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and through his son R.A. Clark’s terrific work on the Academy of Country Music Awards, in our new home on Amazon; and we congratulate RAC on his newly launched company Lewis & Clark,” said Wiczyk and Satchu.