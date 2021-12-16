Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Host New Year’s Eve on NBC

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host the New Year’s Eve special on NBC. 2021: It’s Toast! goes 8 to 10 p.m. ET on December 31.

Stars turning up that night include Michael Bublé, Andrea Canning, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Craig Melvin, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump and Johnny Weir.

Kotb and Bush Hager are on Today, and co-host Today with Hoda & Jenna.

2021: It’s Toast! is an NBC News and Dateline NBC production. David Corvo is the senior executive producer and Liz Cole is the executive producer. ■