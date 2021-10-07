Talia Parkinson-Jones Named EP of ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’

Talia Parkinson-Jones has produced such daytime shows as 'Wendy Williams' and 'Tamron Hall.'

Talia Parkinson-Jones is the new executive producer of NBC News’ Today with Hoda & Jenna, said Libby Leist, senior vice president of Today and NBC News. She officially starts on Monday, Oct. 18.

Parkinson-Jones replaces Joanne LaMarca, who departed the program in August after steering it through the pandemic, format changes and both of the show's hosts welcoming new children into their families.

A daytime veteran, Parkinson-Jones most recently served as consulting producer on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, featuring Jada Pinkett-Smith, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter, Willow Smith, talking about trending topics of the day as well as their personal lives.

In 2019, Parkinson-Jones worked with Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall to launch ABC’s syndicated daytime talker, Tamron Hall. She departed that show in March 2020.

She spent a decade working on Debmar-Mercury’s The Wendy Williams Show, rising to co-executive producer. She also developed and executive produced BET’s one-hour red-carpet series, Wendy’s Style Squad, and served as casting director for Discovery's game show, Cash Cab.

Parkinson-Jones graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Public Communications. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and two sons.

Additionally, Today veteran Meredith Reis has been promoted to senior broadcast producer of Hoda & Jenna, effective immediately. Reis began her career as a researcher for Today and has worked on all four hours of the program, covering breaking news, features and live events. For the past two years, she has served as senior producer for the 10 a.m. hour. Reis reports to Parkinson-Jones, who reports to Leist.