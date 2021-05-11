Mike White Limited Series ‘The White Lotus’ on HBO July 11

Limited series The White Lotus, a social satire set at a Hawaiian resort, premieres on HBO July 11. Mike White created the series. White’s credits include films School of Rock and Chuck & Buck, and he co-created HBO series Enlightened.

Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger and Steve Zahn are in the cast.

The series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges among the tourists, resort employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Bartlett plays resort manager Armond, who begins a dramatic downward spiral after a trauma, and Britton portrays a type-A exec who treats her family like disobedient employees. Zahn plays her husband.

White created The White Lotus and wrote and directed it too. He’s an executive producer along with David Bernad and Nick Hall. White was a contestant on The Amazing Race and Survivor.

The series was filmed on the island of Maui.