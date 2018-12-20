Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Survivor’ Closer

CBS won the Wednesday ratings race on the back of the Survivor finale, as it posted a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 0.6/3 that ABC rated.

CBS’ rivals threw up mostly repeats.

Survivor did a 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m., flat with last week and up 7% over the finale last spring. Nick Wilson won Survivor’s million bucks, outlasting film director Mike White and Angelina Keeley. The live reunion show rated a 1.0.

ABC was in repeats, with seasonal specials Olaf’s Frozen Adventures and Shrek the Halls, then the network’s comedies.

NBC did a 0.5/2 with repeats of Ellen’s Game of Games, Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas and Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night.

Fox had a 0.4/2 with repeats of Empire and Star.

Univision did a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with reruns, including special Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.