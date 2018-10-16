Netflix to Premiere Original Series ‘Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City’

Netflix will stream the original series Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City. The series will have 10 episodes and debuts next year.

Tales of the City was previously a limited series on PBS and on Showtime. Paul Gross, Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis reprise their roles in the Netflix series. Murray Bartlett, Charlie Barnett, Ellen Page and Josiah Victoria Garcia are also in the cast.

Inspired by the books by Armistead Maupin, the Netflix series follows Mary Ann (played by Linney), who returns home to San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter (played by Page) and ex-husband Brian (Gross), 20 years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture-perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann returns home to her family and is quickly drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis) and the residents of 28 Barbary Lane.

Lauren Morelli is showrunner and executive producer. Maupin, Linney and Alan Poul are executive producers, along with Working Title’s Andrew Stearn, Liza Chasin, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Poul was a producer on the original series, and executive producer on More Tales of the City and Further Tales of the City.

Tales of the City began as a column by Maupin in the San Francisco Chronicle. Maupin wrote 11 novels.