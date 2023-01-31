MeTV, Decades Celebrate Cindy Williams, Lisa Loring

Weigel Broadcasting networks MeTV and Decades celebrate actresses Cindy Williams, who played Shirley on Laverne & Shirley, and Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family. Both actresses died in recent days.

Decades will have 36 Laverne & Shirley episodes starting at 12 p.m. ET Saturday, February 4, and MeTV will feature four episodes that Williams previously shared with the network as among her favorites, on Sunday, February 5, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The four episodes Williams picked are “Excuse Me, May I Cut In?”, “Guinea Pigs”, Supermarket Sweep” and “The Diner.”

Laverne & Shirley ran for eight seasons on ABC, starting in 1976.

Williams died January 30 in Los Angeles at the age of 75.

On Sunday, February 5, Decades will have 48 back-to-back episodes of The Addams Family starting at 6 a.m., and concluding at 6 a.m the following day.

The Addams Family aired for two seasons on ABC from 1964 to 1966. “Loring’s interpretation of the character was sweet but gloomy, a young girl with a penchant for collecting creepy pets and headless dolls,” said Decades.

Loring passed away January 29 at the age of 64.

A new generation has found Wednesday Addams thanks to the Netflix series Wednesday, with Jenna Ortega playing the Addams girl. ■