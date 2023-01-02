Decades Salutes Groucho, Cavett This Week

Decades salutes Dick Cavett, Groucho Marx and their relationship with episodes of The Dick Cavett Show featuring the comedian starting Monday, January 2. The event goes through Friday, January 6 in the 9 p.m. ET slot.

“These rare and intimate conversations offer a unique glimpse into the pair's friendship and showcase Groucho's quick wit and timeless humor,” said Decades.

PBS premiered Groucho & Cavett December 27.

On the episode airing January 2, Marx discusses his letters in the Library of Congress and nudity on the Broadway stage with Cavett. On January 3, Marx and Shelley Winters discuss their show Minnie’s Boys. January 4, Marx, author Truman Capote and zoologist Jim Fowler are on the show. The January 5 episode has Marx with Debbie Reynolds, Dan Rowan and Erin Fleming. On January 6, it’s Marx in a “cameo,” Decades said, with Ryan O’Neal, Hegemony Lewis and Dr. Thomas Noguchi appearing on Dick Cavett.

Decades is part of Weigel Broadcasting. ■