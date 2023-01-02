Decades Salutes Groucho, Cavett This Week
Marx's appearances on 'The Dick Cavett Show' featured
Decades salutes Dick Cavett, Groucho Marx and their relationship with episodes of The Dick Cavett Show featuring the comedian starting Monday, January 2. The event goes through Friday, January 6 in the 9 p.m. ET slot.
“These rare and intimate conversations offer a unique glimpse into the pair's friendship and showcase Groucho's quick wit and timeless humor,” said Decades.
PBS premiered Groucho & Cavett December 27.
On the episode airing January 2, Marx discusses his letters in the Library of Congress and nudity on the Broadway stage with Cavett. On January 3, Marx and Shelley Winters discuss their show Minnie’s Boys. January 4, Marx, author Truman Capote and zoologist Jim Fowler are on the show. The January 5 episode has Marx with Debbie Reynolds, Dan Rowan and Erin Fleming. On January 6, it’s Marx in a “cameo,” Decades said, with Ryan O’Neal, Hegemony Lewis and Dr. Thomas Noguchi appearing on Dick Cavett.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.