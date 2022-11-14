‘Dean Martin Celebrity Roast’ Marathon on Decades Thanksgiving Day

Decades offers The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast (opens in new tab) in marathon form on Thanksgiving. The event starts at 6 a.m. ET and concludes 24 hours later. Filmed in the former MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, roastmaster Martin, along with his celeb friends, roast iconic figures of the 1970s and ‘80s in this marathon of hour-long specials.

The event starts with Suzanne Somers and moves onto Sammy Davis Jr., Jimmy Stewart and then Dean Martin himself gets roasted. Betty White, Lucille Ball, George Burns, Bob Hope, Angie Dickinson, Danny Thomas, Mr. T, Jackie Gleason, Jack Klugman and Joe Namath follow, before roastings of Muhammad Ali, Joan Collins and Evel Knievel, among others.

Celebrity roasts originated as a segment in The Dean Martin Show, which aired on NBC from 1965-1974. Standalone roast specials ran from 1974-1984.

Weigel Broadcasting owns Decades, a digital network featuring vintage TV whose motto reads Relive, Remember, Relate. Decades markets include New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston and Detroit. ■