‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actress Cindy Williams Dies

Actress Cindy Williams, who appeared in such iconic television shows as Laverne & Shirley and Happy Days, has died at 75.

Williams died Monday after a short illness, according to CNN. Williams, who began her television career in the late 1960s, is best known for her role as Shirley Feeney in the ABC comedy series Laverne & Shirley. Williams’s character first appeared on ABC’s Happy Days before she joined the late Penny Marshall in spinoff Laverne & Shirley, which ran from 1976 to 1983.

Williams also appeared in such TV shows as For Your Love, 7th Heaven, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Girlfriends and Sam & Cat — where she reunited with Marshall in a guest starring role — over her more than six-decade career.

On film, Williams starred in the 1973 Academy Award-nominated film American Graffiti and 1974’s The Conversation.

Several celebrities took to social media to remember the actress.

I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliamsJanuary 31, 2023 See more