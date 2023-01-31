‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actress Cindy Williams Dies
Sitcom star was 75
Actress Cindy Williams, who appeared in such iconic television shows as Laverne & Shirley and Happy Days, has died at 75.
Williams died Monday after a short illness, according to CNN. Williams, who began her television career in the late 1960s, is best known for her role as Shirley Feeney in the ABC comedy series Laverne & Shirley. Williams’s character first appeared on ABC’s Happy Days before she joined the late Penny Marshall in spinoff Laverne & Shirley, which ran from 1976 to 1983.
Williams also appeared in such TV shows as For Your Love, 7th Heaven, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Girlfriends and Sam & Cat — where she reunited with Marshall in a guest starring role — over her more than six-decade career.
On film, Williams starred in the 1973 Academy Award-nominated film American Graffiti and 1974’s The Conversation.
Several celebrities took to social media to remember the actress.
I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliamsJanuary 31, 2023
I hate this so much. I just hate it! 💔 Oh how I loved Cindy Williams. When I was blessed to meet her on the set of @TheOddCoupleCBS she was as lovely as I always imagined she’d be. #Dammit #LaverneAndShirley Actor #CindyWilliams Dead at 75 https://t.co/Xw19icbpVL via @TMZJanuary 31, 2023
