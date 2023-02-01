Media Agency Havas Picks FreeWheel To Scale Programmatic Campaigns

Media agency Havas Media North America said it selected FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, as its preferred platform to build programmatic advertising campaigns, particularly on connected TV.

FreeWheel will work with Havas and its clients to deliver video advertising in programmatic guaranteed, and private marketplace deals with programmers.

“In our selection of an SSP partner, we sought a company that understood and championed a better approach to driving innovation in the TV ad ecosystem, as well as our commitment to creating and driving meaningful media strategies for our brands in North America,” said Tom Grant, senior VP, group director, investment operations, Havas Media Group.

“FreeWheel stood out as a leader in this respect, through its big-picture, future-minded approach in delivering on results via premium video inventory for marketers, streamlining the media supply chain and industry leading transparency. We are very much looking forward to working with them to advance programmatic CTV buying for our clients,” Grant said.

The agency said working with FreeWheel as its supply-side platform will provide direct access to premium CTV programmers and MVPDs, a commitment to fair auction mechanics and pricing structures and an optimized supply chain with high quality standards and fraud monitoring.

“This collaboration brings together two like-minded partners who recognize and deeply value the importance of solving for some of today’s most pressing industry needs, including driving greater scale and transparency, simplifying complexities and delivering for our clients,” said Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer at, FreeWheel. “We are thrilled to be working with Havas Media Group and look forward to collaborating to make the premium video ecosystem better.” ■