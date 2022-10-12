FreeWheel Enhances Yield Capabilities for Networks

FreeWheel, Comcast's ad tech company, said it has enhanced its premium programmatic ad sales offering, adding yield maximization capabilities.

The yield maximization capabilities have become more important as an increasing amount of ad business is done over programmatic channels. A recent Comcast Advertising report found programmatic ad volume rising 80% from last year.

One key to managing yield is being able to get the best price for programmatic inventory while protecting direct sales commitments.

FreeWheel provides tech for most TV networks. A+E Networks adopted the new unified yield solutions. A+E was able to increase average prices on a cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis across programmatic purchases and automatically inserted impressions while still delivering guaranteed deals.

"One of the beneficial features about FreeWheel's new unified yield offering is the technology's ability to balance an increasing demand for non-guaranteed, programmatic while fully delivering on our commitments to our advertiser partners," said Tyler Denicola, VP, programmatic revenue & partnerships at A+E Networks. "In doing so, we've been able to create more flexible opportunities for our advertisers to unlock new audiences across our premium video portfolio."

FreeWheel's enhanced capabilities also enable networks to sell premium inventory usually available only through direct sales via programmatic platforms.

"We developed this new, improved industry solution to help solve for and reduce some of the friction and inefficiencies in the TV ad buying process across sales channels," said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer at FreeWheel. "FreeWheel's new unified yield capability provides smarter demand decisioning so that we can help deliver better results for marketers and publishers, while honoring guaranteed commitments." ■